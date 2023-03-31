Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total value of $2,007,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,537.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.41.

HCA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.17. The company had a trading volume of 342,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,472. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.48%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

