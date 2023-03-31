Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Sells 61 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.5% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,900,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $894,509,000 after buying an additional 157,479 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,163,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,858,000 after buying an additional 93,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,103,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,354,000 after buying an additional 82,716 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.22.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $192.53. The company had a trading volume of 720,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,087,852. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $223.97. The stock has a market cap of $165.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

