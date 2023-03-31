Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,064. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $194.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.90.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.