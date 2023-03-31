Siacoin (SC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.32 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $209.73 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,108.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00319127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012226 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00072740 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.01 or 0.00554944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.86 or 0.00433454 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,643,772,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

