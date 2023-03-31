Siacoin (SC) Price Tops $0.0039

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $210.54 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,452.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00314886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00072261 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.91 or 0.00551699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00434467 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003527 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,645,212,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

