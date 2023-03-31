Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Shares Down 5%

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY – Get Rating) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Siam Cement Public Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

Siam Cement Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0484 per share. This represents a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

About Siam Cement Public

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement and building materials, chemicals, and packaging businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

