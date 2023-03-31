Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.
Sientra Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 56,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.
