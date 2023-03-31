Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday.

Sientra Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. 56,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.60. Sientra has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $23.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Sientra by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sientra by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 26,649 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

