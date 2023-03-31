Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SSLLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($91.40) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

OTCMKTS:SSLLF remained flat at $72.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.11. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $109.98.

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

