Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 22,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

Silver Lake Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. is an mineral exploration company. The firms principal activities include exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation. The Mount Monger Operation producing gold bullion, and Deflector producing gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.