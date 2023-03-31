Simon Beams Acquires 262,800 Shares of Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Stock

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE – Get Rating) insider Simon Beams bought 262,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,457.60 ($33,638.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,087.47.

Cannindah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of various mineral projects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mount Cannindah project located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Planet Metals Limited and changed its name to Cannindah Resources Limited in December 2014.

