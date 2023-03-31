SimpliFi Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SimpliFi Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.2% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.04. 1,366,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,489. The company has a market capitalization of $278.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.34 and a 200 day moving average of $195.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

