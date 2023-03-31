Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,895,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,776,586.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of SLP stock opened at $43.57 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.78 million, a PE ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.44 million. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the Software and Services segment. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Articles

