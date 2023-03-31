Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.02.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

