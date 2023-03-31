SingularityNET Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $494.98 million and approximately $105.62 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00029269 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017949 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00201509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,118.34 or 1.00037573 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,271,927,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,206,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,271,927,708.2365942 with 1,206,121,857.2620106 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.43049604 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $126,819,931.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

