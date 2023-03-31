SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Acquires 3,913 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods comprises about 6.0% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $19,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,240,000 after acquiring an additional 736,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after purchasing an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 6.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HRL opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.13.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.