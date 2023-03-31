SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $66,000 Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Match Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Match Group stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $114.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The business had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

