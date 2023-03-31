SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $97,000 Stock Position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,735,000 after purchasing an additional 691,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,279,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Foundation by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 267,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Foundation by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 752,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Foundation

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,263,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,909.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total value of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $7.43 on Friday. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.95.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. StockNews.com raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Foundation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

