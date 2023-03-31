SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Arhaus accounts for about 0.4% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Arhaus worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus during the first quarter worth $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 38.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 56.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 50,659 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

ARHS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Arhaus from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

ARHS stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arhaus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18.

In other Arhaus news, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $638,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dawn Sparks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $638,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 378,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

