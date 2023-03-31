SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCO opened at $20.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

