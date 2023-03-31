SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after acquiring an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,049,000 after acquiring an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 978,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,288,000 after acquiring an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $181.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

