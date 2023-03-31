SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Sells 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 821.4% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $180.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.86 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

