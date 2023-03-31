Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,200 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,843.0 days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Shares of SWDHF remained flat at $0.51 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

