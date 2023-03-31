Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,200 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,843.0 days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Shares of SWDHF remained flat at $0.51 on Friday. Skyworth Group has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
About Skyworth Group
