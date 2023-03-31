Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,200 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,843.0 days.
Skyworth Group Stock Performance
Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Skyworth Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
