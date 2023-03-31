Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,537,200 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 2,226,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,843.0 days.

Skyworth Group Stock Performance

Skyworth Group stock remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.43. Skyworth Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56.

Skyworth Group Company Profile

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

