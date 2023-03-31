SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Up 8.6%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.52. 502,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 961,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SmartRent from $2.90 to $3.10 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SmartRent from $4.25 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.48.

SmartRent Stock Up 9.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SmartRent Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Crestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Articles

