SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.93

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$32.93 and last traded at C$32.87, with a volume of 125572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$36.38.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SNC-Lavalin Group Announces Dividend

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

