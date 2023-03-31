So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Short Interest Update

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 28th total of 349,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in So-Young International by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in So-Young International by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in So-Young International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of SY opened at $2.39 on Friday. So-Young International has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About So-Young International

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of So-Young International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of So-Young International from $1.20 to $2.56 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

