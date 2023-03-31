Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) PT Lowered to $2.75 at Maxim Group

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $2.75 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Society Pass Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SOPA stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.84. Society Pass has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Get Society Pass alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Society Pass

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Society Pass in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Society Pass by 1,478.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Society Pass during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Company Profile

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.