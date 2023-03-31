Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.27

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.27 and traded as high as $52.74. Sonic Automotive shares last traded at $52.60, with a volume of 173,078 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

See Also

