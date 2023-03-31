Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON opened at $59.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,458 shares of company stock worth $207,291. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 144,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,777,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 93,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

