Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 28th total of 10,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.07.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 2.3 %

Southwest Airlines stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,178,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,829,744. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,099,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 382.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,729,729 shares of the airline’s stock worth $98,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,492 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $44,210,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

