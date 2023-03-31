SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2,545.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,970 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.2% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $331.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,163,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $331.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

