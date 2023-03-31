SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,165. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.04.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

