SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

SHE stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $81.99. 161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,017. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $94.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $209.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

