SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,876 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsimple Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 28,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

