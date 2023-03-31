SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 258,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 103,542 shares.The stock last traded at $49.73 and had previously closed at $49.36.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 761.6% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

