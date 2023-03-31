SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 586,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,685 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 12.2% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYG stock opened at $54.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.55.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

