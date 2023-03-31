SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF makes up about 1.2% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 769.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $116.75 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $91.37 and a 52-week high of $127.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.11.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

