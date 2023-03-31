SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Reduced by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.82. 195,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,590. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.12. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.