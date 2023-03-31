SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) is FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,052,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.96. 1,262,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $66.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

