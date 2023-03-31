SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,032,000. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $450.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

