Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Spectra7 Microsystems Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SPVNF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.65. 9,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $1.33.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.