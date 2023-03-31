Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in March

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 28th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Spectris Price Performance

Shares of SEPJF stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.00. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.93. Spectris has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 2,950 ($36.25) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Spectris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,100 ($38.09) to GBX 3,300 ($40.55) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, development, and supply of measuring instruments and controls. It operates through the following segments: The Malvern Panalytical platform, The HBK platform, The Omega platform, and The Industrial Solutions Division. The Malvern Panalytical platform provides products and services that enable customers to determine structure, composition, and quantity and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production or during the manufacturing process.

