Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at UBS Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:SPB opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.41. Spectrum Brands has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 368,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 36,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.