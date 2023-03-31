Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on SPPI. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.44.

SPPI opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.26.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock worth $126,073. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

