Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $153-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.86 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.50.
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.05.
In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 270,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprinklr by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 938,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
