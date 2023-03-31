Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NYSE CXM opened at $12.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,220.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $83,124.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

