Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 56.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Trading Up 17.6 %

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $165.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 51,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $531,445.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,518.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $55,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,480.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

