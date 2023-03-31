Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $14.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.46% from the company’s previous close.

CXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Performance

Shares of CXM opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 0.86. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $165.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.78 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $69,276.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprinklr news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 6,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $69,276.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 435,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,047 shares of company stock worth $1,381,175 in the last three months. 43.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. H&F Corporate Investors IX Ltd. bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $88,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 8,539,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter worth $18,277,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Further Reading

