Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Short Interest Update

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 28th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Staffing 360 Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.43% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Staffing 360 Solutions Trading Up 2.1 %

STAF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,879. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.68.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services and the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

