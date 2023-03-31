Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Short Interest Update

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 790,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stagwell news, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,958,430.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,292,091.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stagwell Stock Up 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 12.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STGW traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 611,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,653. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stagwell

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

